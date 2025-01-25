Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ runs into controversy over a song, Maratha groups demand scrutiny

Laxman Utekar’s upcoming historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has landed in the crosshairs of Maratha groups following the release of its trailer featuring a dance sequence that received backlash for its alleged inaccuracy.

The trailer shows Vicky’s Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna’s Maharani Yesubai performing a dance with the lezim, a traditional instrument deeply rooted in Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Maharashtra Swarajya Party leader and a direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has called for the filmmakers to consult historians and address discrepancies in the film.

“It is commendable the film highlights the life and valiant reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Director Laxman Utekar and his team showed me the movie's trailer. I told them I would like to watch the entire movie before its release. I also offered to connect them with historians to address inaccuracies to ensure this significant story is presented authentically to audiences worldwide,” Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati told PTI on Friday.

“However, the filmmakers have not engaged with historians as yet. While the lezim is an important part of our cultural heritage, it is necessary to discuss whether taking such cinematic liberties aligns with the dignity and historical portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj. Historians and experts should deliberate on the appropriateness of this depiction,” he added.

Uday Samant, Maharashtra minister for industries and Marathi language, echoed these concerns, urging the filmmakers to discuss with experts before the film’s release.

“Some people have raised objections to some of the scenes in the film. Our view is that the film should be shown to experts before it is released. Anything that dishonours Sambhaji Maharaj will not be tolerated. If there is anything objectionable in the film, then the producers and the director should have it removed. Any further decision on the film will be taken after viewing it; otherwise, the film will not be allowed to be released,” he posted on X.

As of now, neither director Laxman Utekar nor the production team have issued a public response to the controversy surrounding the movie.

Set to release theatrically on February 14, Chhaava features Akshaye Khanna in the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava is not the first film to have run into controversy in Maharashtra. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 magnum opus Bajirao Mastani also faced protests ahead of release. Descendents of Peshwa Bajirao alleged that historical facts were “altered” in the film.

"It has been found out that the said cinema in the name of cinematic liberty has altered original history. So also, a song has been picturised on the wives of Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa I, Kashibai and Mastani. This incident is not keeping in line with the history," Bajirao’s descendant, Prasadrao Peshwe, said, as per PTI reports.

Even Thackeray, the 2019 biopic on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, had its share of controversies after the Central Board of Film Certification, loosely known as the censor board, ordered cuts in the movie, a move that was hotly contested by the Shiv Sena.