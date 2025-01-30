Triptii Dimri drops never-before-seen photo with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant on his birthday

Actress Triptii Dimri wished her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant on his birthday by sharing a never-before-seen picture of them on Thursday.

In the photo, Triptii is all smiles as she poses for a selfie with Sam. The other images in the collage capture various moods of Sam clicked on different occasions.

“Happy birthday @sam_merchant, wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you,” Triptii wrote in a note shared on her Instagram story.

Rumours about Triptii dating Sam have been doing the rounds on social media since late 2024. Based on the photos shared by the duo on Thursday, netizens assumed that Triptii was celebrating Sam’s birthday in the Maldives.

Sam Merchant is a hotelier and the founder of Casa Water and Avoure in Goa. Prior to entering the hospitality industry, he enjoyed a successful career as a model. In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, he is also passionate about travel blogging.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming yet-to-be titled film alongside Shahid Kapoor.