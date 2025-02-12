Wes Anderson’s next film ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ to hit theatres globally in June

American filmmaker Wes Anderson’s next film The Phoenician Scheme will have a limited early release on May 30 and is set to hit theatres globally on June 6, US-based entertainment magazine Variety has reported.

The Phoenician Scheme is a dark tale of espionage following a strained father-daughter relationship within a family business. Benicio del Toro is set to star in the film as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the wealthiest men in Europe. While Mia Threapleton portrays his daughter, Michael Cera plays her tutor.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis.

Anderson has penned the script for the film along with Roman Coppola.

The Phoenician Scheme is produced by Anderson under his banner American Empirical Pictures alongside longtime collaborators Steven Rales of Indian Paintbrush, Jeremy Dawson and John Peet. The film was shot in Germany with the help of Studio Babelsberg.

Indie studio Focus Features has acquired the rights to distribute the film in theatres around the world. The studio has previously released Anderson’s films Asteroid City and Moonrise Kingdom.

Anderson won an Oscar for best live action short film award at the 96th Academy Awards for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch.