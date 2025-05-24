‘Aapish’: Teaser out for Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Roy’s social drama that premiered at KIFF

The first teaser for Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Roy’s upcoming film Aapish was dropped by the makers on Friday. Based on a story by acclaimed Bengali author Bani Basu, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 13.

Aapish explores the intersecting lives of two women — one from a corporate world (played by Sandipta Sen) and the other from a marginalised background (played by Sudipta Chakraborty), employed as the nanny to the former’s child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their contrasting social positions, the two women grapple with similar struggles — the daily battles of womanhood in a deeply patriarchal society that often measures a woman’s worth through narrow, outdated lenses.

Aapish had its premiere in the Bengali Panorama section at the 2024 Kolkata International Film Festival in December. Produced by Macneill Engineering Limited, the film also stars Kinjal Nanda and Tathagata Chowdhury.

Koustabh Mukherjee is the cinematographer of Aapish, with Sujay Datta Ray handling the editing. Padmanabha Dasgupta has penned the screenplay. Ranajoy Bhattacharjee serves as the music composer, while Shubhadip Guha has composed the background score.

Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Roy, who have been collaborating since 1994, are known for their sensitive portrayals of middle-class life and youth culture in Bengal. Their last directorial was the 2023 romcom Angshuman MBA.

Sandipta Sen was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Killbill Society, which released in theatres in April. Sudipta Chakraborty, on the other hand, currently hosts a game show, Lakh Takar Lokkhi Labh, on Sun Bangla.