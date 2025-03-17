Sunny Deol’s 1996 blockbuster ‘Ghatak’ to re-release in theatres this month

Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1996 blockbuster Ghatak: Lethal, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri and Danny Denzongpa, is set to re-release in Indian theatres on March 21 as part of the Red Lorry Film Festival, the organisers announced on Monday.

“Brace yourself for the return of a cult classic. GHATAK is hitting the big screen once again at the Red Lorry Film Festival. Relive the action on 21st March 2025—only in cinemas,” read a post on the official Instagram page of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

Ghatak stars Deol as Kashi Nath, a kind-hearted and dutiful wrestler from Varanasi determined to avenge his father’s humiliation at the hands of a tyrannical gangster, Katya (Denzongpa).

The actioner marks Seshadri’s last film appearance till date. The plot of this movie is inspired by the American film The Magnificent Seven (1960), which itself is a remake of the 1954 Japanese movie Seven Samurai. The film was later remade in Telugu as Aapthudu (2004) starring Rajasekhar and Anjala Zaveri.

Released theatrically on November 15, 1996, the film earned Rs 32 crore nett at the domestic box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

The second edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival will take place from March 21 to March 23, with screenings in Mumbai and, for the first time, in Hyderabad. The festival is curated by BookMyShow India.