‘Hadn’t slept properly in six days’: Salman Khan reacts to age-shaming on social media

Actor Salman Khan has reacted to the online trolling and “age shaming” over recent photos of him that went viral on social media, claiming that he had not slept in days when those pictures were clicked.

“Kabhi 5-6 din se sote nahi toh log photo daal ke bol dete hain. But I wanted to show them ki abhi bhi hai. (Sometimes, when I haven’t slept properly for 5–6 days, people post my photos and make assumptions. But I wanted to show them I still have it in me),” he said at the trailer launch of Sikandar in Mumbai, addressing the viral photos.

During the shoot of Sikandar, Salman suffered two broken ribs, but director A.R. Murugadoss kept pushing him through 14-hour-long shifts, the actor said.

“Murugadoss kept pushing me even in action sequences. When the going gets tough, the tough get going,” Salman added.

Recently, a string of Salman’s photos had gone viral on social media with netizens alleging that the 59-year-old actor, who was once a fitness icon, has now stopped prioritising health. “Salman Khan’s clean-shaven look after Sikandar wrap leaves fans concerned: Our childhood hero is getting old,” posted a social media user on Instagram.

Sikandar marks Salman’s return to his classic action hero avatar. The trailer, released on Sunday, showcases him taking down goons singlehandedly. He plays Sikandar, also known as Sanjay and Rajkot ka Raja Saab, a vigilante who arrives in Mumbai on a mission and clashes with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Directed by Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

The film is set to hit screens on March 30.