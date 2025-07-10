‘Baahubali’ 1 and 2 to be stitched together and released in theatres as one epic saga

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) will be stitched together into one epic saga of power play, jealousy and revenge, the makers said on the original film’s 10th anniversary, adding that the conjoined version will hit screens on October 31.

“10 years ago, a question united the nation. Now the question and the answer return together in ONE grand epic,” wrote the makers on Instagram on Thursday alongside a poster of the new version, Baahubali: The Epic.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Beginning features Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah. It is the first film of the duology that concludes with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The film follows Sivudu (Prabhas), an adventurous young man who assists his love Avantika (Tamannaah) in rescuing Devasena (Anushka), the former queen of Mahishmati from the tyrannical rule of King Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati). The story was continued in the second instalment.

Baahubali 2 focusses on the rivalry between siblings Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (Daggubati). Bhallaladeva schemes against Amarendra, leading to his death at the hands of Kattappa. Years later, Amarendra's son (Sivudu) resolves to avenge his father's death.

Released theatrically on July 10, 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, earning Rs 650 crore gross worldwide, according to trade reports. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in Rs 1788.06 crore gross worldwide.