Russo Brothers say upcoming Avengers films will be ‘challenging’ for audiences

Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo have said that the upcoming Marvel films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will be “challenging” for audiences, American entertainment portal Deadline has reported.

“It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see,” Joe told Deadline at the the world premiere of Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt-starrer The Electric State in Los Angeles.

“We’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it,” Joe added.

When they were asked whether the upcoming films would include elements from the X-Men universe or feature Deadpool, Joe tried to avoid the question, saying, “Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re gonna see. I still don’t know.”

Anthony further teased fans, saying, “If you close your eyes and use your imagination, you can see anyone you want.” He added, “Whoever tickles your fancy.”

“Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie,” Joe further said.

The Russo Brothers are returning to helm the MCU movies following their success with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Ironman star Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release in 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars, which will hit theatres in 2027, marks the final instalment in Phase 6 of the MCU and will conclude the Multiverse Saga.