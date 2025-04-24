Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi set the dance floor ablaze in new ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ song

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s energetic dance moves is the highlight of Chor Bazari Phir Se, the second track from Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Released by Sony Music India on Thursday, the two-minute-57-second-long video shows Rajkummar and Wamiqa’s characters enjoying their wedding preparations in stunning ensembles.

Rajkummar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli in the upcoming romantic comedy, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

Chor Bazari Phir Se is a remake of the 2009 track Chor Bazari from Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. The original song is sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Pritam.

Chor Bazari Phir Se is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeraj Shridhar, Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk Bagchi. Pritam and Bagchi have composed the song, while Irshad Kamil serves as the lyricist. The track is produced by Bagchi and Ganesh Waghela.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to hit theatres on May 9.