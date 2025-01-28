R. Madhavan on playing railway TTE in his financial drama Hisaab Barabar on Zee5

R. Madhavan greets t2 with “happy Pongal” and is greeted back with Poush Sankranti wishes. He confesses that he would love to taste the desserts special to the occasion in Bengal but has to be careful about his sugar intake. “Main aankhon se dessert kha leta hoon,” he says genially. The actor speaks to t2 about his latest outing Hisaab Barabar, a financial drama that dropped on Friday on Zee5.

Your role in Hisaab Barabar makes one uneasy about leaving things to the banking system in good faith.

You know, you feel like somebody is taking advantage of you when something like that happens. Especially with the SMSs that you get from the banks, especially from financial institutions, that say odd numbers, like ₹30.67 deducted for this or that. At one time, you used to have passbooks. So we knew exactly which account had how much money. Now, with the advent of technology you are almost afraid to call the bank and ask what these charges are because it is going to be such a long-drawn-out process, so you just ignore it. But is it smart to ignore it? What repercussions that can have on your overall financial health is what this movie is all about. I was going through this trauma when this subject was given to me and that’s why I accepted it

So you felt this way in your personal life?

Absolutely. You know, I don’t feel like I’m in control of my bank account. As long as motamoti number thik hai, you don’t worry about it. But why should we be like that? Every penny is hard-earned; we should know exactly how much is coming in or going out from us.

So when the script came to you, the thought was already in your head?

Yes, because there are so many scams in thousands of crores happening. It did hit me. There is a dialogue in the film in which the guy says: “Listen, I’m asking you about ₹27.50. Every time I give you a cheque, if my account has 50 paise less in a ₹25,000 cheque, you bounce the cheque. Today ₹27.50 is missing from my account and you are treating me so lightly?” This is exactly how I felt. When it comes to them, they are not accountable for it! Which is why I thought it was a great story.

And it will also work as public awareness.

Yeah, absolutely. Earlier, a banker was known to you. You knew this is who you have given your money to and is responsible for it. Now the employees change by the hour and you don’t know who to trust any more. You cannot bank today without going online. If you go to open an account, they won’t let you open the physical account any more unless it’s a smaller bank. But without OTPs, without phone numbers, without a way to identify yourself, it’s very difficult to open an account.

Sum up your character Radhe Prasad Sharma, the railway ticket collector, in one line.

Never underestimate the importance of dignity for a common man.

Is this the first time you have worked with Neil Nitin Mukesh?

Yes. He was a lovely guy to work with — very sweet, very committed.

Your clean-shaven look in Hisaab Barabar harks back to Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein, your debut outing in Hindi films.

That’s very kind of you to say that but I know how much of my hair has grayed since then. I think that my soul and all its hair are also gray.

You were a successful NCC cadet who was chosen to train with the armed forces in England. How did it feel to be branded a chocolate boy in that phase?

You know, one of the most coveted positions in the film industry ever is to be recognised and appreciated as a lover boy. It is granted to very few and far between people, especially with respect. Those who have had that title have managed to last the longest in the industry because you are able to transform from being a lover boy to whatever you wish to be.

Being an action hero is a limited opportunity. Being a dramatic hero and person who is known for drama also has a certain level (of longevity). But a lover boy has the longest run in the industry. You can take everybody, from Tom Cruise to (Leonardo) Di Caprio to Shah Rukh Khan to R. Madhavan right now (laughs). So I do not look at it as a disadvantage at all. Over a period of time, I’ve realised what a huge respect and honour it is.

At what point did you deliberately choose to step away from that image to create a more versatile profile? You had that range in Tamil, but for the Hindi audience?

It was films like Guru and more importantly, Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots. I have hardly done 14 or 15 films in the last 30 years in the Hindi film industry and the choices have been very deliberate. I was very sure that I wanted to play to my strengths, to where I was able to see society heading. I was able to see around the corners, and that’s probably why I’m still sort of relevant in the kind of work that I do. Films like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu opened my eyes to the fact that we are looking at a very highly evolved Indian audience. So much so that as filmmakers and content storytellers, today we have to compete with Korean content. Our Indian audience are watching more Korean content than Indian content! So I am making a niche for myself. I knew and recognised that I’m not going to entertain my audience with my ability to dance or sing on screen or to fight and I’d have to find my niche. So I defined my strengths and stories accordingly.

The horror genre has gained a lot of popularity now with comedy horror and folk horror films being churned out in good numbers. Was Shaitaan your first foray in this genre?

No, no. I did one earlier called 13B (in 2009).

OK. Was this your second negative role? You had also played a hitman in a Chennai slum in Ayutha Ezhuthu.

Yes, correct. In 2004.

With the advent of AI, one wonders whether language would become irrelevant with simultaneous translation from the spoken language to the chosen one as one sees the film. You posted about this app Cinedubs on Instagram for Pushpa 2. Did you use it? How perfect is it?

It’s very good. I believe in that app a lot. You just have to download the app and you’re able to see in whichever language the film has released in, not necessary all the languages around the world. But AI will soon make even that possible. It will dub it instantaneously and simultaneously.

Do we have anything coming from Madhavan, the director, after the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect?

Rocketry was a passion project and I knew a lot about the subject before I became a director. I’m not a qualified director. I never went to a film school. So unless I find a subject that I can get so deeply involved in, I’m afraid that I will let up my secret that I am a horrible director. Secondly, I have a lot to give as an actor, which is why I am so keen to do as many films as an actor right now.

As the president, what’s your vision for the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), especially with technology changing so fast?

It’s a phenomenal institute. I want to make the students far more relevant when they come out of the college and join the industry. And I hope that more students stick on in influential positions in the industry than has been the rate so far. We spend close to ₹80 lakh of the taxpayers’ money. So I have to make sure that it is getting the bang for the buck. The students are very sincere and they seem to be very excited about the new technology and their relevance in the industry.

When do we see you in Calcutta?

I was there last month. I was shooting for a movie in Calcutta the whole of November and December. Then I came back to Mumbai. I’ll go back in June. But I cannot talk about that project (Aap Jaisa Koi).

Your latest Instagram post has a grab of your school yearbook where you had put in your ambition to become a rich and famous actor, which you are now. You also wanted to become a “Jack of all trades and a master of some”. What else do you dabble in?

Well, I’m a golfer, a biker and skier. I am into RC (radio-controlled) flying of planes. I am into technology and start-ups. So yeah, I am a Jack of all trades and a master of a few. (Laughs)