'Ei Raat Tomar Amaar': Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s tale of love and reckoning with Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt

Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen play a married couple for the first time on the big screen in Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, director Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s intimate portrayal of the complexities of a five-decade-old marriage.

A chamber drama set in a desolate tea garden, Ei Raat Tomar Amaar unfolds over a stormy night as Amar (Anjan Dutt) and Joyeeta (Aparna Sen) celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Joyeeta, despite being terminally ill, refuses to let go of her zest for life, while an ageing Amar is bogged down by the pressures of caring for her. Amar hesitates to ask their London-based estranged son Joy (Parambrata) for help even as Joyeeta’s condition worsens through the night. And despite her frailty, Joyeeta is determined to make the night unforgettable for her husband. As the minutes tick away, long-buried secrets resurface, forcing the couple to confront unspoken truths and suppressed emotions.

Ei Raat Tomar Amaar poses poignant questions about the nature of commitment, the inevitability of regret and the possibility of forgiveness. Is love a steadfast force that withstands the ravages of time, or does it evolve into a comfortable habit, masking unresolved tensions? The film invites one to reflect on these themes, offering no easy answers but providing ample fodder for contemplation.

Anjan Dutt captures the essence of a man confronting his limitations, both physical and emotional, while striving to uphold his role as a caregiver. He makes Amar’s journey relatable as well as heartrending. As Joyeeta, Aparna Sen embodies a woman confronting her mortality with grace and resilience. Sen walks the thin line between vulnerability and strength, and her interactions with Dutt reflect the depth of their characters’ shared history.

Parambrata’s direction is both sensitive and unflinching, allowing the characters’ vulnerabilities to take centre stage and letting Amar and Joyeeta oscillate between moments of tenderness and tension.

The film’s confined setting — a quaint, weather-beaten cottage — helps to bring into sharp focus the rawness of their exchanges. The metaphor of a rat trapped in a cage trying to break free drives home the point. Prosenjit Chowdhury’s cinematography employs a muted colour palette, mirroring the film’s somber themes.