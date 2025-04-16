MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s ‘Fellow Travelers’ to stream on Prime Video this week

Adapted from Thomas Mallon's 2007 novel of the same name, the series is created by Ron Nyswaner

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.04.25, 04:25 PM
A poster of ‘Fellow Travelers’

A poster of ‘Fellow Travelers’ Prime Video

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s period drama Fellow Travelers is set to stream on Prime Video in India from April 17, the makers said in a statement.

Adapted from Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same title, the series is created by Ron Nyswaner.

Fellow Travelers is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on 'subversives and sexual deviants’, initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history,” reads the official plotline.

The film features an ensemble cast including Jelani Alladin, Linus Roache, Noah J. Ricketts, and Allison Williams.

Directed by Uta Briesewitz, Destiny Ekaragha, James Kent, and Daniel Minahan, the series is co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME and is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

