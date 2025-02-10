‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’: Teasers dropped at Super Bowl 2025

The Super Bowl is not just about football — it’s an entertainment juggernaut packed with unforgettable commercials, halftime performances, and, of course, exclusive first looks at some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Super Bowl LIX was no exception, treating audiences to a spectacular lineup of teasers.

Thunderbolts*

Marvel Studios offered a glimpse at Thunderbolts* during the Super Bowl, teasing fans with a look of Marvel’s anti-heroes united against a formidable new enemy, the Sentry. Director Jake Schreier’s film assembles some of the MCU’s most morally complex characters: Florence Pugh’s Yelena, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost. Thunderbolts* storms into theatres on May 2.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Dinosaurs will roar back to life in the latest instalment of the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth. The pre-Super Bowl teaser, dropped last week, already hinted at the film’s high-stakes premise, but the Big Game spot offered an even deeper dive into its action-packed narrative. With a star-studded cast led by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, Jurassic World Rebirth follows an elite extraction team as they navigate a perilous mission to an island teeming with the most dangerous dinosaurs ever seen. The film is set to hit theatres on July 2.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise is back for what could be his most daring stunt yet in Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The teaser was brief, but it had everything fans could ask for, especially Cruise hanging off the side of a plane. The eighth instalment in the franchise, and a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One, The Final Reckoning promises another high-octane adventure when it arrives in theatres on May 23.

How to Train Your Dragon (Live-Action)

Universal’s teaser for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon showcased Hiccup and Toothless in their new live-action (and CGI-enhanced) forms.Hiccup (Mason Thames) defies Viking traditions by forming an unlikely bond with Toothless, a feared Night Fury. With Astrid (Nico Parker) and blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost) by his side, Hiccup must protect his village against an ancient threat. How to Train Your Dragon arrives in theaters on June 13.

Novocaine

Action and dark humour collided in the teaser for Novocaine, starring The Boys actor Jack Quaid. The story revolves around Quaid’s character, Nate Caine, who is incapable of feeling pain. Caine leads a brutally violent but uniquely entertaining rescue mission to save his kidnapped girlfriend (played by Prey star Amber Midthunder). With wild and gory scenes, Novocaine looks to be an action-packed thrill ride when it lands in theatres on March 14.