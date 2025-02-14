Sparks: Newly launched JioHotstar introduces dedicated section for digital content creators

JioHotstar, the newly launched platform combining content from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, has introduced a dedicated section for digital creators.

Named Sparks, the section features content from a range of popular creators, including YouTubers Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah, comedian Zakir Khan, social media influencer Uorfi Javed, and astrologer Arun Pandit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the titles currently available to stream on the platform under Sparks section are the dating show Ishq Interrupted, hosted by comedian-writer-actor Aaditya Kulshreshth and the comedy news show 10 Minutes No Khabrein, hosted by Munawar Faruqui. Astroverse, hosted by Astrologer Dr. Jai Madaan, promises to decode the influence of planetary bodies on human lives.

Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah host Generations Aaj Kal, where Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey engage in lively discussions with their parents on intergenerational differences. Additionally, the comedy games-cum-chat show Victim Ya Victor, hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, and Love Life Lafde, led by Zakir Khan, premiered on JioHotstar on February 14.

Other notable shows on Sparks include Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka, co-hosted by Uorfi Javed and Harsh Gujral; Yeh Kya Bana Diya! featuring chef Ranveer Brar; and Game of Greed, hosted by Abhishek Malhan.

JioHotstar is the result of a recent merger between Viacom18 and Star India. According to a press release, the platform will soon introduce new subscription plans, replacing the previous ones. While specific details are yet to be revealed, the press note mentions 'compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs. 149 per quarter. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to transition seamlessly to JioHotstar, the company has confirmed.