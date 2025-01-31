MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Jaane Tu’: First song from Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Chhaava’ out

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biopic of Chhatrapati Shambaji Maharaj will hit theatres on February 14

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.01.25, 04:13 PM
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Jaane Tu’ song from ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Jaane Tu’ song from ‘Chhaava’ YouTube

Jaane Tu, the first song from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava, was dropped by the makers on Friday. Composed by A. R. Rahman, with vocals by Arijit Singh and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song is a romantic ballad.

The three-minute-twenty-second-long video pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shambaji Maharaj (Vicky) and Maharani Yesubai’s (Rashmika) enduring love by taking viewers through various milestones in their journey — from the birth of their child to the duo enjoying the company of each other in the mundane routine of everyday life.

“For the powerful love behind the powerful warrior, ‘Jaane Tu’ is a romantic ballad for the ages. Combining the three maestros of music – A. R. Rahman, Arijit Singh and Irshad Kamil, it features Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the video,” reads the description on YouTube.

Rahman, Arijit and Irshad had previously won hearts with their collaboration for the song Vidaa Karo from Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila, which dropped on Netflix last year.

Rahman also shared the song on social media. The Oscar-winning composer took to X and wrote, “A song that honours the everlasting bond of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai ✨#JaaneTu out now. Experience #Chhaava, a cinematic spectacle only in cinemas on 14th February.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The film features a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Suniel Shetty.

Earlier this month, Chhaava ran into a controversy over the depiction of Chhatrapati Shambaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai dancing in the trailer of the film. After protests from Maratha groups, the makers decided to drop the dance number from the final cut of the film.

Chhaava is slated to hit theatres on February 14.

