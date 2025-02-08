Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravikumar’ beats Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ at box office on Day 1

Himesh Reshammiya’s action-packed Badass Ravi Kumar trumped Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Loveyapa on Friday at the domestic box office, trade figures compiled by industry data-tracker Sacnilk revealed on Saturday.

Badass Ravi Kumar raked in Rs 2.75 crore nett on its first day, while Loveyapa earned Rs 1.25 crore nett. The audience turnout followed a similar trend, with Badass Ravi Kumar achieving a 17.28 per cent occupancy and Loveyapa managing 9.56 per cent attendance.

Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, is the official Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today. The film, exploring modern-day relationships in a lighthearted way, marks the big-screen debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan alongside Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

The film also stars Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Mandan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yusus Khan, Yuktam Kholsa and Kunj Anand.

On the other hand, Badass Ravi Kumar, directed by Keith Gomes, is a spin-off of The Xposé (2014) where Himesh reprises his role as Ravi Kumar, battling it out against the flamboyant villain Carlos Pedro Panther (Prabhu Deva). The film’s high-octane action sequences, over-the-top dialogues, and nostalgic Bollywood masala elements seem to have struck a chord with fans.

Badass Ravi Kumar boasts a star-studded lineup including Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and Sunny Leone in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi, which released in theatres on February 6, raked in Rs 8.75 crore nett on Day 2, taking its domestic collection to Rs 34.75 crore nett. The Magizh Thirumeni-directed road thriller had earned Rs 26 crore nett on Day 1.

The Tamil version of Vidaamuyarchi earned Rs 33.9 crore nett, while the Telugu version raked in Rs 0.85 crore nett in two days. Vidaamuyarchi features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, which underperformed during its original release in 2016, made a strong impact at the box office after its re-release on February 7. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film earned Rs 4.50 crore nett on its opening day. Sanam Teri Kasam had collected only Rs 9 crore nett in its initial run.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi masterpiece Interstellar, which returned to Indian cinemas in 2D and IMAX formats for a limited time on Friday, opened strongly at the box office. On its first day, the film collected Rs 2.50 crore nett, marking one of the highest opening figures for a re-released film in India.