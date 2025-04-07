MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Emraan Hashmi set to play BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey in 'Ground Zero'; trailer out

Set to hit theatres on April 25, the film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh and Lalit Prabhakar in pivotal roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.04.25, 06:35 PM
Emraan Hashmi in Ground Zero

Emraan Hashmi in 'Ground Zero' Instagram

Emraan Hashmi’s Narendra Nath Dubey, a BSF officer, sets out on an operation with his fellow soldiers amid escalating violence in the valleys of Kashmir in the official trailer of action drama Ground Zero, dropped on Monday.

The two-minute-42-second trailer follows developments in 2001’s Kashmir. Followed by the death of over 70 soldiers in the state, Emraan Hashmi’s character enters the scene to lead the operation.

In Kashmir, Narendra tries hard to change the mindset of its people and not just to free the state from the clutches of terrorists.

However, despite his earnest efforts, massacres continue happening around the state.

The film is based on the life of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who was honoured with Kirti Chakra by President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for tracking down a terrorist, Ghazi Baba, in the early 2000s. Ground Zero is slated to hit the theatres on April 25.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the production house Excel Entertainment wrote, “Pehredaari bahaut ho gayi, ab prahaar hoga. Ground Zero, trailer out now.

#GroundZero, in theatres on 25th April.”

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh and Lalit Prabhakar in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

On the work front, Hashmi is also set to make his Telugu debut with OG, co-starring Adivi Sesh, Madhu Shalini and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is scheduled to release in 2026 next year.

