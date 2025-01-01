Raghu Dakat: Dhrubo Banerjee’s historical drama starring Dev set for Durga Puja 2025 release

Dhrubo Banerjee’s historical drama Raghu Dakat, starring Dev in the titular role, is set to release on Durga Puja this year, the makers announced on Wednesday. The poster of the upcoming film, bankrolled by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, was unveiled on New Year.

“Greetings on New Year. Raghu Dakat is hitting the big screen this Durga Puja. See you at the cinemas,” SVF posted on X alongside the poster.

The poster offers a tantalising first look at Dev in the titular role, the fearless and enigmatic outlaw who has come to be regarded as a legendary figure in Bengal’s folklore.

Set against the backdrop of the 18th century, a period marked by political unrest and social upheaval, Raghu Dakat is a tale of a legendary figure who rises as a saviour during one of the most turbulent times in Bengal's history.

Written and directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, known for his Sonada franchise, Raghu Dakaat is a blend of fantasy, folklore, and history. The film is expected to push the boundaries of traditional storytelling by fusing rich cultural elements with a gripping narrative that explores themes of bravery, justice, and the unyielding spirit of the people.

“Happy New Year! As promised, after KHADAAN, coming up with MY NEXT Venture. #RaghuDakat #Puja2025,” Dev posted on social media.

Director Dhrubo Banerjee also shared his anticipation for the film. “A Dream. That finally becomes a reality. Raghu Dakat. The man. The myth. The outlaw. Congratulations to my entire team,” he wrote on social media.

Dhrubo Banerjee had previously worked with Dev for the period sports drama Golondaaj, where the Bengali actor had essayed the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, regarded as the ‘father of Indian football’.

Dev is currently basking in the success of his action-entertainer Khadaan, directed by Soojit Rino Dutta, which released in theatres on December 20. Dhrubo’s last release was the comedy film Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo (2023).