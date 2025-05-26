‘Dhadak 2’, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, to hit theatres in August

Shazia Iqbal’s upcoming romance drama Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will hit theatres on August 1, producer Karan Johar announced on Monday.

“If you have to choose between death and fight, it is better to fight,” wrote Karan on Instagram, sharing a new poster of the film.

Dhadak 2 was first announced in May last year.

The plot of the film centres around Vidhi (Triptii) and Nilesh (Siddhant), who are in love but belong to different castes. Society considers their love unacceptable and is opposed to the idea of them being together.

The storyline is based on Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 Tamil drama film Pariyerum Perumal, starring Kathir and Anandhi.

Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kr Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa and Somen Mishra, Dhadak 2 also stars Saad Bilgrami in a key role.

The movie was initially slated to hit screens on November 22 last year.

The original Dhadak film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions with Zee Studios as a sponsor producer, was a remake of Nagraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi film, Sairat.

Released theatrically on July 20, 2018, Dhadak features Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, with Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar in supporting roles. The film follows the love story of Madhu Bhagla (played by Ishaan) and Parthavi Singh Rathore (played by Janhvi). Dhadak marked Janhvi’s acting debut.

On the work front, Triptii last starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). Siddhant, on the other hand, was last seen in Yudhra (2024).