‘Fathers are the real superheroes’: Abir lauds Phalguni Chatterjee’s dedication to work ahead of ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ release

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ is an adaptation of the iconic play and film ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’

Agnivo Niyogi Published 23.01.25, 11:39 AM
Phalguni Chatterjee in ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’

Phalguni Chatterjee in ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ SVF

Tollywood star Abir Chatterjee Wednesday penned a note for his father Phalguni Chatterjee ahead of the release of the latter’s film Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, talking about the veteran actor’s dedication to work.

“Fathers are the real superheroes,” Abir wrote, elucidating how his father has been juggling multiple projects at the same time.

“He had a theatrical release last Christmas (#5NoSwapnomoyLane) and now, ahead of the Republic Day weekend, he has a film release tomorrow. Baba wasn’t seen much during the promotions as he was busy shooting... Juggling between two brand new daily soaps,” the Bohurupi actor wrote, adding, “That's him... As I fondly and proudly say, Fathers are the real superheroes.”

“Tomorrow, 23rd January - on a very special day for every Indian, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei releases. A @srijitspeaketh film, with an enviable ensemble cast, from the house of @SVFsocial. Best wishes to the entire team,” he further said.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei is an adaptation of the iconic play and film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla. Alongside Phalguni Chatterjee, the ensemble cast of the film includes Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Koushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty, and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay.

Together, they bring a diverse mix of characters to life, representing a broad spectrum of socio-economic backgrounds, political viewpoints, and sexual orientations.

The film's music has been composed by Amit Chatterjee, with Subhadeep Guha handling the background score.

