Ei Raat Tomar Amaar teaser: Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen play a couple for the first time

The teaser for Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s upcoming directorial Ei Raat Tomar Amaar was released by Hoichoi Studios on Sunday.

The film, which is set to hit theatres on January 31, stars two iconic actors — Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt — playing a couple for the first time. They last shared screen seven years ago in Srijit Mukherji’s Ek Je Chhilo Raja (2018) and have previously starred together in classics like Mrinal Sen’s Ek Din Achanak (1989) and Mahaprithibi (1991).

Ei Raat Tomar Amaar revolves around Amar (played by Dutt) and Jaya (portrayed by Sen), a couple in their sixties stranded in a house during a storm. They spend the night reflecting on their relationship. The one-minute-12-second long teaser shows the duo slow dancing to Rabindranath Tagore’s Tobu Mone Rekho, sung by Anjan Dutt.

The title of the film, Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, which premiered at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) in December, evokes nostalgia for the Hemant Kumar classic from Deep Jwele Jaai (1959).

Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s previous directorial feature was Abhijaan, a biopic on Soumitra Chattopadhyay that hit theatres in 2022. He has also directed the web series Nikosh Chhaya, which was released last October on Hoichoi.

Anjan Dutt was last seen in his own directorial venture Chalchitra Akhon (2024), while Aparna Sen was the subject of Suman Ghosh’s latest documentary Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen, which released in theatres on January 3.