‘Saiyaara’ teaser: Ahaan Panday goes shirtless, locks lips with Aneet Padda in debut film

Ahaan Panday goes shirtless and locks lips with his on-screen partner Aneet Padda in the teaser of his debut film Saiyaara, dropped by YRF on Friday.

The 27-year-old is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday.

The one-minute-15-second-long teaser offers a glimpse of the love story between Ahaan and Aneet’s characters. Ahaan plays a rockstar who navigates love, loss and heartbreak in the film. From sharing romantic moments to tense situations, the couple seek solace in each other even as their lives take a drastic turn.

“An intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too,” the makers captioned the teaser on YouTube.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement after the teaser was dropped. “Confident debut of Ahaan Pandey...His screen presence is so strong...And the combo of Mohit Suri & YRF looking awesome,” one of them wrote. Another fan was thrilled for Mohit Suri’s return to the director’s chair. “Mohit Suri is back,” they wrote.

Mohit is known for directing hit films like Murder 2, Aashiqui 2 and the romantic thrillers Awarapan, Ek Villain and Malang. His last film was Ek Villain Returns, a spiritual sequel to the 2014 film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

Several fans compared the film with Aashiqui 2. One of them commented, “Aashiqui 2 vibes I'm sold.”

Tara Sutaria, who is Ahaan's rumoured ex-girlfriend, expressed her pride at the actor’s debut. “AHAANIE! It’s finally happening :) So proud of you. You both are just wonderful in the trailer,” she wrote in the comments section.

Ahaan’s sister Alanna Panday took to the comments section and wrote, “Can’t wait @ahaanpandayy.”

Actor Abhay Verma wrote, “It’s unexplainable how happy I am, Aneet.” Actress Disha Patani dropped fire emojis to extend her support.

Aneet Padda, who made her acting debut with the 2022 film Salam Venky, was last seen in Big Girls Don't Cry.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. The film is set to release on July 18 in theatres worldwide.