War as patriotic entertainment: ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to feature Operation Sindoor officers as guests

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Prerna Deosthalee, who were the face of Operation Sindoor, are set to appear on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati on Friday to mark the occasion of Independence Day.

The promo for the upcoming special episode shows Colonel Qureshi explaining why Operation Sindoor, launched by India in retaliation after the Pahalgam attack, was much-needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pakistan has been carrying out such (terror) acts repeatedly. A response was necessary, and that's why Operation Sindoor was planned,” she says.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistan and PoK territories including Bahawalpur, a well-known Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, on May 7.

Qureshi, Singh and Deosthalee led the media briefings on behalf of the Armed Forces.

Sharing the promo, the official X page of the game show wrote, “This 15th August, KBC Hosts Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh & Commander Prerna Deosthalee in its Independence Day Maha Utsav Special Episode.”

“Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati ka Independence Day Maha Utsav special episode. 15th August raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV par,” the post further reads.

The new season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati began airing on Sony Entertainment Television from August 11.