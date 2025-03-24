Amit Trivedi to perform ahead of Gujarat Titans’ first IPL 2025 home game in Ahmedabad

Indian musician Amit Trivedi is set to perform at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on March 25, the official social media handle of Indian Premiere League announced on Monday.

“Ahmedabad, get ready for a night of unforgettable melodies! #TATAIPL 18 deserves a symphony like never before, and who better than Amit Trivedi to make it happen,” reads the caption shared alongside a poster on Instagram.

Amit Trivedi’s recent releases include the Azaad Collab album with singles like Jind Jaaniya, Phir Dil Laga Liya, and Channa Di Yaariyaan. He also composed the background scores for the films Shaitaan, CTRL, Azaad and Bad Girl.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, singer-rapper Karan Aujla and actress Disha Patani performed at the 18th IPL opening ceremony in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on March 22. The ceremony was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Singers Neeti Mohan and Siddharth Mahadevan performed at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.

IPL 2025, which began on March 22, will conclude on May 25.