‘All We Imagine As Light’ actress Kani Kusruti wins IMDb breakout star award

Indian actress Kani Kusruti has won IMDb's “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award following her standout performances in the Cannes Grand Prix-winning film All We Imagine As Light and the coming-of-age drama Girls Will Be Girls, the online entertainment database platform said on Wednesday.

The award, based on IMDb’s global traffic of over 250 million monthly visitors, highlights Kusruti's rapid rise on the platform’s Popular Indian Celebrities chart.

“The IMDb "Breakout Star" STARmeter Award is presented to stars who've broken out and caught your eye, leaving a mark on not only your hearts with their incredible work on screen, but also rank high on the Popular Indian Celebrities Feature on IMDb because of your searches,” IMDb wrote on X.

Kusruti’s popularity surged in 2024 with her role as Prabha, a Malayali nurse in Mumbai, in Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light. The film made history at Cannes 2024, winning the Grand Prix and becoming India’s first main competition entry in three decades.

All We Imagine As Light also garnered two Golden Globe nominations and holds a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb.

Kani Kusruti has been nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her supporting role in Girls Will Be Girls. The awards ceremony, set for February, will also see All We Imagine as Light competing for best international feature. Kusruti has also received a nomination for best actress at the 2025 edition of the Asian Awards for All We Imagine as Light.

Kusruti, known for her work in the Malayalam film Biriyaani, has joined the list of past STARmeter “Breakout Star” winners, including Sharvari, Nitanshi Goel, Medha Shankr, Bhuvan Arora, Angira Dhar, Adarsh Gourav, Ashley Park, Ayo Edebiri, and Regé-Jean Page.