‘Sky Force’ box office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer earns Rs 11.25 crore on Day 1

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force began its journey at the box office with a Day 1 collection of Rs 11.25 crore in India on Friday, according to latest trade reports.

The aerial action thriller, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, earned approximately Rs 3.63 crore nett from 2D Hindi screenings, with an additional Rs 14 lakh nett from IMAX 2D shows, reported industry date-tracking platform Sacnilk. Advance bookings played a significant role in the film’s success, with nearly 1,60,740 tickets sold ahead of its release.

Sky Force delves into one of India’s most daring military missions — India’s first air strike on Pakistan’s Sargodha air base during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War.

Veer Pahariya plays Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who goes missing during the mission. Akshay Kumar plays Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja. The film also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency, which entered its second week on Friday, witnessed a drop in collections. Also starring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Vishakh Nair, the historical drama earned Rs 0.35 crore nett on Day 8. The total earning of Emergency in the domestic box office stands at Rs 14.65 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, which marked the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, raked in Rs 0.11 crore nett on Friday. The total collection of the period piece stood at Rs 6.92 crore nett at the end of eight days.