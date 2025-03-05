MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s 2007 romance drama ‘Namastey London’ re-releasing on Holi

Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Clive Standen and Upen Patel

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.03.25, 04:39 PM
A still from ‘Namastey London’

A still from ‘Namastey London’ IMDb

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s 2007 romance drama Namastey London is set to re-release in Indian theatres on March 14, Akshay announced on social media Wednesday.

“Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues and timeless romance with Katrina Kaif, all over again,” wrote the actor on X.

Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film follows Katrina’s Jasmeet "Jazz" Malhotra Singh, whose father, Manmohan Malhotra (Rishi Kapoor), forces her into marriage with Arjun Ballu Singh (Akshay Kumar). However, Jazz is in love with Charlie (Clive Standen) and, upon returning to London, refuses to acknowledge her marriage in India. As events unfold, she faces racial discrimination from Charlie’s family and, on her wedding day, realises her true feelings for Arjun.

Released theatrically on March 23, 2007, Namastey London also stars Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh and Upen Patel in key roles. Riteish Deshmukh appears in a cameo role in the film, originally based on the real-life story of one of Akshay’s friends.

Namastey London earned Rs 71.40 crore worldwide upon its release, thus becoming the ninth-highest grossing Hindi film of 2007. The film also boasts a hit soundtrack composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Namastey London was later remade in Bengali as Paran Jai Jaliya Re (2009), directed by Ravi Kinnagi and starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly.

