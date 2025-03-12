MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd receives final approval from US health regulator to manufacture generic version of Methenamine Hippurate tablets

The tablets are indicated for prophylactic or suppressive treatment of frequently recurring urinary tract infections when long-term therapy is considered necessary

PTI Published 12.03.25, 02:20 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Wikipedia

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture its generic version of Methenamine Hippurate tablets used in treatment of urinary tract infections.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for manufacturing Methenamine Hippurate tablets of strength 1 gram, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences SEZ, Ahmedabad, the company said.

Also Read

Methenamine Hippurate tablets are indicated for prophylactic or suppressive treatment of frequently recurring urinary tract infections when long-term therapy is considered necessary, it added.

Citing IQVIA MAT January 2025 data, the company said Methenamine Hippurate tablets had annual sales of USD 32.6 million in the US.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Zydus Lifesciences Healthcare
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Won't tolerate...': Mamata Banerjee warns BJP for stoking communal fire in Bengal

Learn to respect the chair of the leader of the Opposition. You are trying to play the communal card. Humanity is above religion: Bengal CM
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

Look at India, 150% tariff on American alcohol... 100% tariff on agricultural products from India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT