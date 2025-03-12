Zydus Lifesciences Ltd receives final approval from US health regulator to manufacture generic version of Methenamine Hippurate tablets

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture its generic version of Methenamine Hippurate tablets used in treatment of urinary tract infections.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for manufacturing Methenamine Hippurate tablets of strength 1 gram, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences SEZ, Ahmedabad, the company said.

Also Read Zydus Lifesciences gains FDA approval to produce generic prostate cancer drug

Methenamine Hippurate tablets are indicated for prophylactic or suppressive treatment of frequently recurring urinary tract infections when long-term therapy is considered necessary, it added.

Citing IQVIA MAT January 2025 data, the company said Methenamine Hippurate tablets had annual sales of USD 32.6 million in the US.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.