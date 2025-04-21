Working class zero: After Murthy’s 70-hour weeks, L&T chief’s 90 — CEO says holidays are problem

A LinkedIn post by Ravikumar Tummalacharla, founder and CEO of Cleanrooms Containments, has stirred a debate online after he criticised what he described as an “overload of public and optional holidays” in India, arguing that it is stalling productivity and damaging work culture.

In a post, Tummalacharla said that the frequency of holidays in the country—when combined with weekends—was bringing work to a complete standstill.

Using April 2025 as an example, he claimed that over ten holidays during the month have delayed file movement and disrupted workflows across various sectors.

“Too many holidays, no work moving! The overload of public and optional holidays, combined with weekends, often brings work to a standstill. In just April 2025, we’ve had 10+ holidays, and most offices are seeing no file movement for weeks,” he wrote.

Tummalacharla also shared a list of April’s holidays to make his case.

The Hyderabad-based CEO argued that such interruptions are damaging for micro, small and medium enterprises, and sectors that rely on continuous operations.

“India’s extensive holiday list is destroying the work culture and productivity of workers,” he stated.

Tummalacharla urged PM Narendra Modi and the union labour ministry to address the issue.

“China is 60 years ahead because they prioritise economic momentum. In India, we often migrate abroad in search of smoother systems and faster processes. It is time to rethink our holiday culture and strike a better balance,” he said.

While acknowledging the cultural and religious importance of festivals and holidays, the CEO insisted that celebration should not come at the cost of national productivity.

He emphasised the need to maintain continuity in work processes if India is to compete globally.

The post did not go down well with many users on LinkedIn. A large section of users accused the CEO of exaggerating the situation by including optional holidays and weekends in his calculation.

Some LinkedIn users called out Tummalacharla’s comparison with China, arguing that the two countries operate under different social and political systems.

“It’s unfair to compare India and China without considering their different social and political contexts. We need solutions that work for India’s unique needs,” one person noted.

Another user wrote, “So the solution to India’s economic growth is cancelling Diwali, Eid, and Good Friday? Sounds like you’re more annoyed about not getting email replies than genuinely concerned about MSMEs. Productivity isn’t killed by holidays, it’s killed by poor systems, red tape, and pretending that work = 24/7 grind. China didn’t get ahead by skipping Easter, they invested in logistics, tech, and efficiency. Maybe try that instead of blaming the calendar.”

Another user added, “Too many holidays, no work moving!—or maybe, too little planning, too few smart tools, and too much finger-pointing? It’s 2025. AI exists. Workflow automation exists. But sure, let’s blame culture instead of the lack of adaptive leadership. Much easier that way. @ Mr. Founder and CEO.”

Many respondents also defended the value of holidays, underlining their importance for mental health.

“Holidays are very essential and when you take rest you get a feeling to work,” one user commented, noting that breaks are rare for those in continuous support roles.

But Tummalacharla doubled down on his stance, urging critics to consider the perspective of job creators.

“Once you run an organisation, your lens shifts. Our elders fought for food and shelter. We chase comfort and still complain. We say there are no jobs, yet when there are, how many respect time and the 8-hour workday? I’m not saying work 70 hours. But too much ease dulls potential. Growth comes from challenge and purpose,” he said.

He also addressed those who suggested technological solutions for work delays during holidays.

“AI can’t build roads, guard borders or treat patients,” he said, asserting that India still depends on people “who work through holidays so others can rest.”

Concluding his post, the CEO posed a rhetorical question: “Are we overdoing holidays? Do we reflect on the values behind them, or just enjoy long weekends? Let’s ask not just ‘what do I get?’ — but ‘what do I give?’ India needs more contributors, not just critics.”

Earlier, ​Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy stirred debate by advocating a 70-hour workweek for India's youth to enhance productivity and tackle poverty.

He later clarified that such a commitment should stem from personal introspection, not compulsion, citing his own experience of working long hours during Infosys's formative years .

L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan faced backlash after suggesting a 90-hour workweek and expressing a desire for employees to work on Sundays.