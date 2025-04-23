Woodlands Hospital first in Eastern India to use motorised tacker in hernia surgery

Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital has added another feather to its surgical cap by becoming the first centre in Eastern India to use a motorised fixation device—the MaxTack—for hernia surgery.

The breakthrough came during a minimally invasive procedure on a 43-year-old woman with an irreducible umbilical hernia. Hernia repair typically involves reinforcing a weakened abdominal wall with a surgical mesh, which is then secured using tacks—small fasteners that need to be precisely placed for long-term success. The motorised tacker automates this step, eliminating the need for manual firing and offering consistent tack deployment.

“The motorised tacker allows for controlled, accurate placement of tacks from multiple angles, enhancing both speed and precision,” said Dr Sumantra Ray, Consultant, Laparoscopic and General Surgery, who led the team. “Its ergonomic design, including a textured tip and 45-degree angulation, offers excellent access even in tight anatomical spaces—ensuring both surgeon comfort and patient safety.”

The MaxTack device, developed by Covidien (Medtronic, USA), features a push-button firing mechanism and absorbable, colour-coded tacks that anchor the mesh without increasing tissue trauma. By reducing counter pressure and operative time, it also lowers the risk of post-operative pain, infection, and recurrence.

This milestone follows Woodlands Hospital’s 2023 introduction of Phasix Mesh—making it the first in Eastern India to adopt this advanced bioresorbable material that supports natural tissue integration.

“We are committed to embracing technologies that enhance surgical outcomes and support our doctors with the best tools available,” said a hospital spokesperson. “The addition of the motorised tacker reflects that commitment.”

With this innovation, Woodlands further cements its position as a regional leader in minimally invasive hernia surgery.