Women hold just one in five jobs in India's blue-collar workforce, lack of flexible shifts a barrier: Indeed survey

Women hold just one in five jobs in India's blue-collar workforce with harsh workplace challenges ranging from wage disparities to poor sanitation, a survey by job matching and hiring platform Indeed has shown.

The survey, which studied over 4,000 employers and employees across 14 industries in tier 1 and 2 cities, revealed that while 73 per cent of employers hired women for blue-collar roles in 2024, female participation remained stagnant at 20 per cent nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue-collar occupations are formally defined as those labour roles that primarily involve manual or physical work.

Also Read Narayana Murthy says job creation by innovative entrepreneurs, not freebies will help eliminate poverty

While industries like retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, construction and real estate, and travel and hospitality lead with average 30 per cent women's participation, telecommunications, BFSI, and IT/ITeS have below 10 per cent representation.

While more women are seeking blue-collar jobs primarily for financial independence, workplace realities remain harsh, the report said.

Over half of the surveyed women cite a lack of flexible shifts as a barrier. The nature of blue-collar jobs often demands strict shift timings, making it difficult for women to balance work and personal responsibilities.

A significant wage disparity exists in India's blue-collar sector, with 42 per cent of women believing they are underpaid compared to their male counterparts.

Additionally, these women face fewer opportunities for career advancement and promotions, further exacerbating the gender pay gap.

Every second woman surveyed expressed interest in upskilling, but access to relevant training remains a challenge. Without structured learning pathways, career progression remains limited.

Despite these challenges, 78 per cent of employers plan to hire more women in 2025, marking a 5 per cent increase in hiring intent from the previous year.

However, they cite a 'limited talent pool' and high attrition as major obstacles. Rising healthcare costs also pose a challenge, even though women rank healthcare benefits such as insurance and paid medical leave as critical workplace expectations.

"While businesses are making efforts to hire more women, true progress depends on better retention strategies, career growth opportunities, and policies that ensure financial security, flexibility, and healthcare.

"Employers must invest in skilling, mentorship, and leadership pipelines tailored for blue-collar women. Increasing women’s participation today is more than just about diversity, it’s an economic necessity," Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.