MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 17 October 2025

US doubles down on claim, White House says Indian refiners cutting Russian oil imports by half

The statements from Washington have fuelled hope that US President Donald Trump’s tariff pressure on New Delhi could ease

Our Web Desk Published 17.10.25, 08:41 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

The United States and India have held productive trade talks and Indian refiners are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50 percent, Reuters quoted an unnamed White House official as saying early on Friday (India time), a day after US President Donald Trump declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to stop buying oil from Moscow.

The statements from Washington have fuelled hope that the tariff pressure on New Delhi would ease.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

“I was not happy that India was buying oil and he [Modi] assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That is a big stop,” Trump had said, referring to Modi as “a great friend and a great man”.

New Delhi declined to say whether Modi had indeed made such a promise to Trump, or whether such a conversation had taken place at all.

“I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

India has in the past lobbied with the US to let it buy sanctioned and cheaper oil from Venezuela and Iran in place of Russian oil. The Modi government has now also offered to buy more petroleum products from the US to bridge the $42.7-billion trade gap between the two countries.

Trump’s White House statement coincided with Indian commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal’s visit to the US for trade discussions.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Russian Oil Indian Government US Government Donald Trump Narendra Modi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US doubles down on claim, White House says Indian refiners cutting Russian oil imports by half

The statements from Washington have fuelled hope that US President Donald Trump’s tariff pressure on New Delhi could ease
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari holds up a picture of the injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu at the Nagrakata rally on Thursday. Picture by Biplab Basak
Quote left Quote right

The aunt and nephew duo will be left with nothing after SIR is implemented in Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT