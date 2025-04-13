UPI faces 'intermittent technical issues', users report widespread transaction failures

India’s flagship digital payments platform, UPI, on Saturday reported “intermittent technical issues” as users across India reported widespread transaction failures.

This marks the third major outage in less than two weeks, with similar disruptions previously reported on March 26 and April 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracksservice disruptions based on user reports, complaints regarding failed UPI transactions started coming in around 11.30am.

The frequency of these outages has raised concerns among users and industryobservers about the reliability of the country’s mostwidely used digital payment system.

The UPI system is developed and maintained by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an entity regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

“The NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the NPCI posted on X at 1:12 pm.

No further explanation was given by the NPCI on the nature of the technical issues.

Earlier on April 2, UPI had attributed the intermittent declines to the fluctuation in success rates in some banks, which increased the latency of the UPI network.

UPI is built on the IMPS infrastructure and allows users to transfer funds instantly between bank accounts without incurring any user fees.