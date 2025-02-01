Union Budget: Best-praise award goes to Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal wins in candour category

Union finance minister Niramala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures, including a new income-tax slab which says that income up to Rs 12 lakh annually will be exempt from tax, in her Budget speech in Parliament on Saturday.

While talking about the tax rates, she mentioned Prime Minister Modi, twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, she said, “This Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has always believed in the admirable energy and ability of the middle class in nation building.”

And then, before announcing the revised tax slabs, she said that the “following measures will detail just how our Government under the guidance of PM Modi has taken steps to understand and address the needs voiced by our citizens.”

Expectedly, BJP leaders praised the Budget. While some spoke in political and economic jargon, some stepped out and praised a little more than policy terms.

Here’s a curated list of who praised the most.

Gold goes to Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the middle class is in the heart of Modi.

“The middle class is always in PM Modi’s heart. Zero Income Tax till ₹12 Lakh Income. The proposed tax exemption will go a long way in enhancing the financial well-being of the middle class. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries on this occasion.”

Silver for Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said this Budget will fulfil the steps taken towards Viksit Bharat and highlighted Modi’s leadership.

“Under the leadership of the PM in the last 10 years, the economy has developed and with this Budget, it will grow further,” he was quoted as saying. “The Budget is taking the country forward at a fast pace on the resolution of making the country a $5-trillion economy. The Budget is to take the vision of the prime minister forward with speed. In the third phase, this shows three times the speed..."

The silver goes to him because he found the time to speak on the Budget even when he was visiting Prayagraj – where the Mahakumbh tragedy still lingers on, specially in the many people that seem to be still looking for their loved ones.

Bronze to Dinesh Sharma

Dinesh Sharma, BJP Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, said the Budget heralds a golden history for the middle class.

"This Budget is one that shapes a golden history for the middle class. It focuses on increasing income while also implementing measures to boost exports… essential items are becoming more affordable. Development is happening across all sectors..." Sharma said.

Critics’ choice for candour: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union minister of commerce & industry and North Mumbai MP, gets the candour award for speaking about how this Budget helps the voters in Delhi.

"Government employees live in large numbers in Delhi,” he was quoted as saying. “There are many units of business, small and medium businesses, high-end businesses and the MSME sector in Delhi, so the people of Delhi will especially benefit from this. The middle class and salaried earners live in such large numbers in Delhi. There are people from the army, central government employees, and state government employees….I think every citizen of Delhi will celebrate today and I feel that today every person of Delhi has got a very big gift from respected Prime Minister Modi...."

Nostradamus award: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athwale gets the special choice award for predicting what was coming even before Sitharaman started to speak.

“This Budget…will provide justice to middle class and common people.” Athawale had said early in the morning.