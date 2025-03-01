MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 March 2025

Tuhin Kanta Pandey takes charge as chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India

He replaces Madhabi Puri Buch, whose three-year tenure ended on Friday. Buch, who is reportedly unwell, was not present when Pandey arrived.

PTI Published 01.03.25, 03:32 PM
Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey PTI

Tuhin Kanta Pandey assumed charge as the 11th chairman of capital markets regulator Sebi on Saturday.

Pandey, a career bureaucrat who was serving as the Finance Secretary till now, was appointed chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by the government on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He replaces Madhabi Puri Buch, whose three-year tenure ended on Friday. Buch, who is reportedly unwell, was not present when Pandey arrived.

Dressed in a dark blue blazer and a striped shirt, Pandey arrived at the Sebi headquarters in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district on Saturday afternoon.

All four Sebi whole-time members, Ashwani Bhatia, Amarjeet Singh, Ananth Narayan and Kamlesh Varshney, welcomed Pandey at the Sebi headquarters.

Pandey has been appointed Sebi chairman for three years.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Tuhin Kanta Pandey Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Sebi) Madhabi Puri Buch
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: How the 50-minute White House meet between Zelensky, Trump and Vance spiralled

The Oval Office meeting that has stunned the world began quite cordially, but headed quickly south after US Vice President J.D. Vance interjected. Here's the full video
Sanjay Raut
Quote left Quote right

Shiv Sena (UBT) will stake claim to the post of LoP in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT