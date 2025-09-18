Toyota to recall over 591,000 US vehicles over instrument panel issue

Toyota is recalling 591,377 vehicles in the U.S. due to an issue with the instrument panel display that does not show critical information, increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the country's auto safety regulator said on Thursday.

The recall covers several models including Venza, Highlander, Lexus, Tacoma and GR Corolla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The instrument panel may fail to display vehicle speed, brake system, and tire pressure warning lights due to an error in the instrument panel software at vehicle startup, the agency added.