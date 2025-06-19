MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Titagarh Rail Systems to ramp up output amid surge in Vande Bharat, metro coach demand

As of March 31, 2025, the order book of the company was Rs 11,200 crore, of which 62% was passenger rolling stock and 38 per cent freight rolling stock

Our Special Correspondent Published 19.06.25, 09:38 AM
Prithish Chowdhary

Prithish Chowdhary Sourced by the Telegraph

City-based passenger and freight rail manufacturer Titagarh Rail Systems plans to scale up the production capacity of its passenger rolling stock at the Uttarpara plant in Bengal amid a strong demand pipeline for metro coaches and Vande Bharat trains.

“The current year and the next year would be transformational years for our passenger rail systems business. We are planning to expand from 300 cars per year to around 850 per year by 2027-28,” Prithish Chowdhary, deputy MD, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

Chowdhary added that the company’s upcoming factory at Chennai, with joint venture partner Ramkrisha Forgings for forged wheelsets, is on track. “We expect to commission the plan by March 2026,” he said.

As of March 31, 2025, the order book of the company was 11,200 crore, of which 62 per cent was passenger rolling stock and 38 per cent freight rolling stock.

The JV share of the order book was 13,326 crore. This includes wheelsets with
Ramkrishna Forgings and Vande Bharat coaches with BHEL.

In absolute numbers as of March 2025, the company’s order book consists of 11,500 wagons and 1,583 metro and Vande Bharat coaches.

Vande Bharat Express Titagarh Rail Systems
