Terminal 2 of Delhi airport to be temporarily closed for refurbishment works in next financial year

'The decades-old terminal will undergo significant upgrades aimed at elevating the passenger experience and increasing the airport's capacity to meet future growth demands'

PTI Published 10.01.25, 01:01 PM
Walkway connecting Terminal 3 and terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Walkway connecting Terminal 3 and terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. Shutterstock

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday said the four-decade-old Terminal 2 (T2) will be closed for four to six months in the next financial year for refurbishment works that are expected to be completed in the September quarter.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, which is also the country's busiest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.

Currently, T1 and T2 are used only for domestic flights.

The refurbishment works of T2 are set to commence in 2025-26 with an expected completion date in Q2 of FY26, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release.

The financial year starts from April 1, 2025.

"Terminal 2 will undergo a temporary shutdown for approximately 4 to 6 months to complete these improvements.

"The temporary closure of Terminal 2 is expected to cause minimal disruption to operations, as the newly developed Terminal 1 will absorb the additional load, ensuring continued service to passengers," the release said.

T2 was constructed 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

"The decades-old terminal will undergo significant upgrades aimed at elevating the passenger experience and increasing the airport's capacity to meet future growth demands," the release said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the refurbishment of the four-decade-old T2 is the need of the hour.

He also said the overall passenger experience will be enhanced by upgrading key infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and elevating passenger comfort.

"With the terminal's projected passenger capacity expected to reach its peak by FY 2025-26, these enhancements will be crucial in supporting the growing demand for air travel, particularly for domestic passengers," he noted.

The airport handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

