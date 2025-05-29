TRAI floats paper on microwave spectrum for 5G backhaul and high-speed broadband

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper on Wednesday regarding the allocation of microwave spectrum in several frequency bands, which will enable mobile networks to send data from one location to another when fibre or cable is unavailable for connecting towers.

The frequency bands include 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, and 21 GHz bands, as well as the E (71–76 GHz, 81–86 GHz) and V (57–71 GHz) bands which are important for 5G backhaul and high-speed broadband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trai has set June 25, 2025, as the deadline for comments and July 9, 2025, as the deadline for counter-comments.

“...a consultation paper on assignment of the microwave spectrum in 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band, and V-Band has been placed on the Trai’s website for seeking comments and counter-comments from stakeholders,” the regulator said.

In 2022, the department of telecommunications (DoT) requested Trai’s recommendations on assigning spectrum in E and V bands, along with Microwave Access (MWA) and Microwave Backbone (MWB) bands. Trai issued a consultation paper seeking stakeholder feedback.

Following the enactment of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 — effective from

December 2023 — Trai conveyed to the DoT in February 2024 to revisit its earlier reference, noting that backhaul spectrum now falls under the Act’s First Schedule, allowing for administrative assignment.

Responding in September 2024, DoT acknowledged Trai’s observation and sought fresh recommendations under Section 11(1)(a) of the Trai Act, 1997.