Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Trai draws up plan to sell mmWave spectrum

At a reserve price of ₹5.98 crore per MHz, the spectrum is worth ₹17,940 crore. The spectrum is over 14 per cent cheaper at reserve price compared with the 26 GHz band, which is also the mmWave band and was auctioned in 2022

Our Special Correspondent Published 05.02.25, 11:02 AM
Representational image

File picture

The telecom regulator on Tuesday proposed auctioning nearly 3,000 MHz of millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum in the 37-40 GHz band for 5G services, while recommending the 42.5-43.5 GHz band be excluded because of a lack of a device ecosystem.

At a reserve price of 5.98 crore per MHz, the spectrum is worth 17,940 crore. The spectrum is over 14 per cent cheaper at reserve price compared with the 26 GHz band, which is also the mmWave band and was auctioned in 2022. In the 2024 auction, there were no takers for the 26 GHz band due to lack of device ecosystem.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has submitted its recommendations to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which will determine the timing of the next spectrum auction. The move is expected to support the expansion of high-bandwidth, low-latency 5G networks, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

The regulator said the 37-37.5 GHz and 37.5-40 GHz bands should be included in the upcoming auction. Trai has advised against the auctioning of 42.5-43.5 GHz Band spectrum immediately and suggested that the DoT seek fresh recommendations when the device ecosystem is more developed.

It said the 37-40 GHz band should be auctioned in 100 MHz blocks per telecom circle under the n260 band plan with Time Division Duplexing.

5G Services Spectrum Auction Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI)
