Tech Mahindra expands US Presence with new headquarters in Texas

The new facility will house a diverse range of operational functions, including consulting, delivery, and customer support services

PTI Published 08.03.25, 11:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Tech Mahindra has announced the opening of its Americas headquarters in Plano, Texas, a move it said underscores the company’s firm commitment to the US market. The Plano office is Tech Mahindra’s nineteenth office in the US.

As part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans, Tech Mahindra will also establish an innovation lab within the same premises.

The lab will serve as a centre of excellence, focused on developing new technologies, accelerating innovation, and advancing research to address the evolving needs of clients across industries.

The office was inaugurated in the presence of John B Muns, Mayor of Plano, Melanie Royer, Representative of US Congressman, Pat Fallon, customers and Tech Mahindra leaders.

“The new Tech Mahindra office will nurture local talent and contribute significantly to our economy, reflecting our shared commitment to fostering a thriving tech ecosystem,” Muns added.

