Tata Steel profit doubles to Rs 2,007 crore on higher margins, cost cuts

Tata Steel’s consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹2,007.36 crore during the June quarter, on account of an “increase in net steel realisations and the planned cost-takeouts” across geographies. The Tata group entity had posted a net profit of ₹918.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income was lower at ₹53,466.79 crore in the first quarter of FY26 compared with ₹55,031.30 crore a year ago. The integrated steel maker managed to bring down expenses to ₹50,347.31 crore from ₹52,389.06 crore a year ago.

The cost of materials was at ₹18,028.08 crore in the first quarter, lower than ₹20,642.17 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Tata Steel’s revenues from India declined to ₹31,014.36 crore from ₹32,957.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Steel CEO and MD T.V. Narendran said the company has delivered robust profitability across geographies despite volatile global macro conditions and heightened uncertainty.

Hyundai net down 8%

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,369 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales in the domestic market.

The auto major posted a net profit of ₹1,490 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal. Total income declined to ₹16,628 crore for the June quarter against ₹17,568 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s overall sales during the first quarter stood at 1,80,399 units, a 6 per cent drop compared with 1,92,055 units in the same period last year.

IndiGo profit falls 20%

IndiGo on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent decline in profit after tax at ₹2,176.3 crore for the June quarter as airspace curbs and overall challenging operating environment crimped its bottomline even as the carrier flew 12 per cent more passengers during the period.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, which had a domestic market share of 64.5 per cent in June, posted a profit after tax of ₹2,728.8 crore in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, total income climbed 6.4 per cent to ₹21,542.6 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at ₹20,248.9 crore.