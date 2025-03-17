MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Monday, 17 March 2025

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from April

PTI Published 17.03.25, 04:44 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Tata Motors on Monday said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2 per cent from April in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The prices of the company's commercial vehicle range will increase by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2025, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, and will vary as per individual model and variant, it added.

Part of the USD 165 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is a USD 44 billion organisation. It manufactures cars, utility vehicles, trucks, and buses.

Shares of Tata Motors on Monday ended 0.84 per cent up at Rs 660.90 apiece on BSE.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

