Wednesday, 23 April 2025

Suraksha Diagnostics acquires 63% stake in Fetomat Wellness for Rs 5.19 crore

The medical diagnostic services provider said in a statement that the strategic acquisition will enable the incorporation of Fetomat’s specialised maternal-fetal services into Suraksha’s diagnostic network to enhance care for expectant mothers

Our Special Correspondent Published 23.04.25, 09:12 AM
(From left) Pradip Goswami, founder and director of Fetomat Wellness, Ritu Mittal, CEO of Suraksha Diagnostics and Somnath Chatterjee, CMD of Suraksha Diagnostics, in Calcutta on Tuesday

(From left) Pradip Goswami, founder and director of Fetomat Wellness, Ritu Mittal, CEO of Suraksha Diagnostics and Somnath Chatterjee, CMD of Suraksha Diagnostics, in Calcutta on Tuesday

Suraksha Diagnostics has acquired a 63 per cent stake in Fetomat Wellness to expand maternal-fetal healthcare services in eastern India. The acquisition is estimated at 5.19 crore according to stock exchange disclosure.

The medical diagnostic services provider said in a statement that the strategic acquisition will enable the incorporation of Fetomat’s specialised maternal-fetal services into Suraksha’s diagnostic network to enhance care for expectant mothers.

Suraksha further said that this partnership enables the association of fetal medicine with genomics and brings modern genomic technology for the benefit of patients.

“Acquiring a majority stake in Fetomat Wellness aligns with our vision to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions. This strategic move enhances our capabilities in maternal-fetal medicine, allowing us to offer integrated services that cater to the evolving needs of our patients,” said Somnath Chatterjee, CMD of Suraksha Diagnostics.

“Currently, Fetomat has two centres in Calcutta. The plan is to have a shop-in-shop model where we can expand the fetal medicine reach. This is the first inorganic expansion since listing. We are exploring other inorganic opportunities, and we continue to add 12-15 centres every year,” said Ritu Mittal, CEO of Suraksha Diagnostics.

Healthcare
