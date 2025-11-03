Star Air starts Bengaluru-Vijaynagar flight services from November 1

Regional carrier Star Air on Monday said it has started flight services to Jindal Vidyanagar Airport near Hampi in Karnataka from Bengaluru November 1 onwards, making the UNESCO World Heritage site city as the 32nd destination in the airline's network.

In the last two months, Star Air said it has added multiple tier-II, and tier-III stops such as Gondia, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Purnia, Solapur, Surat, Jamnagar, Bhuj, and Bidar, thereby expanding its services network by 25 per cent.

"The commencement of our operations at Vidyanagar is a proud moment for Star Air. This route not only enhances connectivity to Hampi -- a jewel of India's heritage -- but also strengthens our commitment to promoting regional air travel in Karnataka," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Star Air.

"Our mission remains clear -- to connect India's smaller cities and heritage hubs with quality air services that are secure, swift, and sincere. With every new route, we reaffirm our promise of building a truly connected India," she added.

