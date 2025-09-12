MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SpiceJet Q400 plane's wheel falls off after take-off from Kandla, lands in Mumbai airport

Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally, says the airline

PTI Published 12.09.25, 05:20 PM
Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A SpiceJet aircraft's wheel fell off after take-off from Kandla airport on Friday and the plane made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport, according to sources.

"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely," the airline said in a statement.

Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally, the airline said.

Sources said the aircraft made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport.

A Q400 aircraft has six tyres.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

