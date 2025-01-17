Spencer’s Retail joins quick commerce cavalcade, promises 30-minute deliveries

Calcutta-based hypermart chain Spencer’s Retail has bitten the quick commerce bullet as it aspires to catch the rapidly changing urban consumer trend with an eye to become profitable in two years.

The RPSG Group company is relaunching the Spencer’s app under the brand ‘Jiffy’, which is going live in Calcutta, promising to deliver merchandise in under 30 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pivot towards q-com comes after a major restructuring exercise undertaken by the retailer by closing down 47 stores in the NCR and southern states. It left the company with 89 stores in Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

However, Spencer’s is not looking to open ‘dark stores’ — the storage space embedded in neighbourhoods. Instead, it would use the existing hypermarts to service the foray.

Spencer’s chairman Shashwat Goenka said: “Jiffy will be a key growth driver for the business in the coming quarters,” he said. The company plans to consolidate its position in two states and open 10-12 stores in FY26.

“Modern trade will co-exist with the rest. There is a lot of headroom to grow. I cannot see any player surviving without q-comm either. You have to have it or the consumer won’t consider you,” he explained.

Consumers are walking into stores 2.5 times on an average in a month while they’re buying groceries online 14-15 times. “With the new offerings, we will try to get a bigger share of consumer’s wallets,” Goenka added. The company does not rule out dark stores in the future but only after sweating the existing assets.

Nature’s Basket will also revamp the app by the end of the month offering deliveries within 60 minutes. The format has 34 stores and 2-3 new ones will come up next fiscal.

Spencer’s reported a revenue of ₹431 crore and a net loss of ₹29.14 crore in Q3FY25. The company become EBIDTA positive operationally after 22 quarters.