regular-article-logo Friday, 24 October 2025

Sika reports 3.8% sales drop in first nine months of 2025, plans up to 1,500 job cuts

Reuters Published 24.10.25, 10:39 AM
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss chemical group Sika is seen in Zurich Reuters

Sika, a Swiss industrial and construction chemicals company, posted on Friday a drop in sales for the first nine months of 2025 and said it would implement structural changes in persistently weak markets, including cutting up to 1,500 jobs.

The company, whose chemical additives are used to strengthen and waterproof building materials in walls, floors and roofs, said its sales fell 3.8% to 8.58 billion Swiss francs ($10.82 billion) in the nine months ended September 2025.

The sales figure fell short of the 8.63 billion-franc forecast from Zuercher Kantonalbank and Bank Vontobel, weighed down by a strong Swiss franc and a weaker Chinese construction market.

Sika also projected one-off charges of 80 million–100 million francs in 2025.

