Siemens looks to increase factory capacity under Make in India initiative: Official

Siemens looks to increase its factory capacity in the country under the Make in India initiative to meet both local and global demand, Matthias Rebellius, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure said.

The global technology company looks to address both local and global needs for power generation, transmission, distribution, and rail transportation, Rebellius said in his address at the Elecrama 2025 event organised by IEEMA in Greater Noida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siemens has shown a strong commitment to India by investing over Rs 9,000 crore since 2015, with an additional Rs 1,100 crore announced in November 2023, he said.

"We aim to enhance our factory capacities under the Make in India initiative, addressing both local and global needs for power generation, transmission, distribution, and rail transportation," Rebellius said.

With over 34,000 employees and 32 factories in India, Siemens recognises the country's ambitious economic goals and role as an innovation powerhouse, the official said.

He said there are a lot of opportunities in various sectors in India. The government is focusing on digitalization to enhance energy efficiency and grid management while aiming to establish the country as a global manufacturing hub. To meet rising energy demands, especially for clean energy, India plans to modernize its power transmission and distribution networks..

He said Infrastructure-related ministries are encouraged to come up with a 3-year pipeline of projects for investment through public-private partnerships.

"Siemens is already a reliable partner for those investments and in the Government of India's efforts towards Viksit Bharat 2047," he said. The company's product portfolio also includes locally developed solutions for low-voltage power distribution that are not only powering the future of India's electrification but are also exported to other countries.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.