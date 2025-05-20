Shyam Metalics to set up wagon manufacturing plant in Bengal with 4,800 units capacity

Shyam Metalics and Energy on Monday announced its strategic entry into wagon manufacturing, stating that it will establish a production facility in Bengal with an annual production capacity of 4,800 wagons.

Shyam Metalics will establish the plant through its step-down Ramsarup Industries in Kharagpur, Bengal. The facility, which is part of the company’s five-year capex roadmap and was developed in two well-structured phases to enable scalable growth and operational efficiency, is expected to commence production by March next year, Shyam Metalics and Energy said.

The unit’s location provides seamless connectivity via two National Highways and close access to a major port, making it a logistical powerhouse, it added.

Phase I will establish a production capacity of 2,400 wagons per annum (approximately eight wagons per day), while Phase II will double the output to 4,800 wagons annually, it said. The plant is designed to support future capacity and capability upgrades, while being equipped to produce a wide array of rolling stock including flat, open, box, hopper covered, tank and specialised wagons.

“It is a forward integration project for us,” Shyam Metalics vice-chairman and managing director, Bhushan Agarwal, told The Telegraph.